MONTPELIER — Although he is eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot, Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday he might wait until later in the year to receive the added protection from additional dose.
“I’m contemplating whether I should or not. I’m going to determine whether I have mine now or wait until later in the summer or fall so I’m better protected when we’re indoors,” the governor said at his weekly press conference when asked about the new CDC-recommended second booster for those over age 50.
Scott said there’s no harm in getting the second booster now. But, he noted, while COVID cases in Vermont have increased slightly, hospitalizations remain low. He said he believes his case would be mild if he contracted the virus.
“I don’t see the need. I’m pretty well-protected right now,” he said. “I probably will wait a bit.”
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., received his second booster last week, according to a newsletter from his office that featured a photograph of the senator getting the shot.
“As we face the third year of COVID and now this new sub-variant, it is imperative that we remain as vigilant as possible,” Sanders said in the statement. “COVID is here to stay for a while, and we just need to learn how to manage it.”
Sanders was not responding to the governor’s comments.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — as well as Scott and the Vermont Department of Health — have continually urged people to receive both vaccination doses and the first additional booster shot. According to the CDC, “During the recent omicron surge, those who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and seven times less likely to be hospitalized.”
Last week, the CDC revised its recommendations to allow immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50, who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago, to be eligible for another booster to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19, noting that the power of boosters to prevent severe disease wanes with time.
Asked about the governor’s possible decision to delay his second booster, Katie Warchut with the Vermont Health Department said, The CDC’supdated recommendations allow certain people to get a second booster dose. People who are eligible can choose whether to receive this dose — based on their own personal risks, family member who is at higher risk or their own comfort level. The second booster is safe, and we support Vermonters’ decisions in whether getting this dose makes sense for them at this time.”
COVID cases have been ticking up slightly in recent weeks in Vermont — and more alarmingly in Europe — largely as a result of the contagious {span}omicron subvariant known as BA.2. The governor said health officials have been expecting this increase; it is not unanticipated or worrisome at this point. He said hospitalizations remain low and his administration will keep an eye on that rate to detect any concerning shifts in COVID data.
Economic development
The Scott administration on Tuesday outlined its $100 million economic development proposal that earmarks funding for everything from infrastructure improvements to small business loans. The funding comes from federal COVID relief dollars and the state’s general fund surplus.
Among the governor’s proposals:{/span}
$30 million for a grand list enhancement program to help towns add to their taxable property base by providing funding for the rehabilitation or building of commercial buildings and multi-unit residential housing projects.
$15 million in capital investments to help small businesses and nonprofit groups survive and grow. Last year, the administration had $10.5 million for this program, but received $90 million in requests, pointing to a real need in communities, according to Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein.
$20 million in business assistance, similar to the federal COVID Payroll Protection Plan loans. Goldstein said this money initially would be loaned to small businesses to be used for a broad number of needs (the PPP program was generally limited to salary assistance), and would not require repayment if all terms were met.
Additional funds are earmarked for recruitment and marketing efforts to help attract workers to Vermont, and to brownfield cleanup projects to increase the number of eligible sites for development.
“COVID has spent two years continuing to harm economic development,” Goldstein said. The significant federal funding gives the state the ability to stimulate growth.
Scott said the House-passed budget did not earmark funding for economic development projects, leaving the Senate to ensure that money is included in the final state spending plan. Contacted Tuesday, Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint declined to comment.
No to taxes
Scott was asked if Vermont should raise any taxes — one option that has been suggested is on candy — to pay for universal breakfast and lunch for school children.
“No,” the governor replied. List almost any proposed tax increases, he said, and his answer would be “No, no and no.”
“In this time of unprecedented budget surpluses, this is the last resort. We’re not going to increase taxes now. That makes no sense to me at all,” he said. “I think most Vermonters would not understand that at all. I don’t understand it. It doesn’t pass the straight-faced test.”
Scott said supporters of a universal meals program need to prioritize that spending within the parameters of the budget plan, not raise additional funds.