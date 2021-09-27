BENNINGTON — Hydraulic fluid from a town-owned side mower leaked a half-mile trail through the streets of Bennington on Thursday, after a town employee returned the broken power equipment to the shop instead of waiting for a tow.
The town employee was mowing on Margaret Lane when a hydraulic line blew, causing fluid to leak, said town of Bennington spokesman Jonah Spivak in an email to the Banner.
“The town received notice regarding the leak over the weekend and steps to address the problem were undertaken immediately,” said Spivak.
When the employee decided to returned to the town shop, hydraulic fluid left a 4-inch-wide line, going from the leak site on Margaret Lane all the way to the garage.
Spivak said about 7 quarts of fluid spilled. “Some of the seven quarts may have trailed after the machine was moved,” Spivak said. “The state was notified by a neighbor. We contacted an environmental engineer who met us at the site and, working under his guidance and that of the state, we removed the contaminated soil and cleaned the pavement.”
The town followed up on the issue of the fluid trail Monday. “We were advised that the trail most likely cannot be thoroughly cleaned, because it’s been absorbed into the pavement. We did run a street sweeper to get what hadn’t been absorbed,” Spivak added.
Bob Youatt had the trail crossing in front of his home and was upset that residents weren’t notified of the spill.
“It seems to me that [Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation], hazmat, someone trained should have cleaned that up,” Youatt said. “Why didn’t they notify people of what was going on and what they’re going to do to fix it? There are people walking dogs all around here.”
Hydraulic fluids can consist of mineral oil or other natural oils, as well as chemical oils, such as propylene glycol and silicone.