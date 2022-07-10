BENNINGTON – Town Manager Stuart Hurd is proposing a town tax rate increase of just under 6.5 cents per $100 of property valuation, or 5.07 percent above the current rate.
The proposal will go before the Select Board during its 6 p.m. meeting Monday at the Bennington Firehouse, along with proposed new rates for water and sewer customers, which are up 5 percent and 10.5 percent respectively.
‘INFLATIONARY IMPACTS’
Hurd said Friday that last year’s total town rate was $1.2705 per $100 valuation, compared to the proposed $1.3349 per $100 to fund the fiscal 2023 town budget. The new proposed rate is up by $0.0644 per $100, reflecting an increase on bills of just over $64 on property valued at $100,000.
The amount to be raised by local taxes is $12,681,790, compared to the $12,148,279 approved last year.
“Given the inflationary impact on all products, I believe our 5 percent increase is well within reason,” the manager said in an email. “Current inflation is 8.6 percent.”
Breaking down the town tax rate, Hurd said the general fund budget rate is proposed at $0.8183, an increase of $0.0321.
The highway fund rate is set at $0.4202, an increase of $0.0192.
The fire department fund rate is proposed at $0.0964, up by $0.0644.
WATER/SEWER
The water system customer rates will rise for flat-rate payers from $145.95 on quarterly bills to $153.25, while the meter surcharge rate will rise from $87.73 to $92.12, both up by 5 percent.
Sewer system user bills will rise for flat-rate payers from $130.89 to $144.63 per quarter, while the meter surcharge will rise from $81.34 to $89.88, both up 10.5 percent.
The combined increase for the two departments is 8.3 percent, Hurd said during a June 22 board meeting to set the new rates.
“We have worked hard to keep the increases this low with inflation at 8.6 percent,” he said during the meeting, adding, “Everything is more expensive and the delivery of materials is often delayed.”
“Also, we had set a straight line increase in the Sewer Fund of 10.5 percent four years ago to prepare for the bond payments and depreciation relating to the [wastewater treatment plant] upgrade project,” Hurd added.
In 2017, town voters approved a $9.85 million bond for a major waste plant upgrade.