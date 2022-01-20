BENNINGTON — After an annual review process, the Select Board has given long-serving Town Manager Stuart Hurd generally high marks for his efforts overseeing municipal government.
The formal review process was established in 2015, replacing an informal process used by past boards. The current format includes confidential interviews with a number of town employees and interviews with community members.
The review report from the board was released to the public for the first time in 2021.
“The manager appears to be widely respected and well-liked by staff,” according to the report, released Thursday by board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins and Vice Chairwoman Jeanne Conner.
The report states that Hurd “is seen as approachable and a good listener. Several interviewees remarked on the manager’s ‘open door policy,’ and he is regarded as fair, deliberative and willing to compromise. All interviewees mentioned the pride they felt in their own department’s work and the work of the town overall.”
Hires, supervises 95 employees
The town manager, who is hired by the seven-member Select Board, “is responsible for the hiring and supervision of approximately 95 town employees,” the report notes.
“This fall’s review started with the manager presenting draft annual goals,” the report states. “Next the board individually interviewed a broad range of staff and community members; internal and external feedback was summarized, supplemented by board input, and distilled into actionable direction; and lastly, the manager was presented with the review and asked to adapt his annual goals accordingly.”
The full process required several months to complete.
“We were very pleased with the outcome of the town manager’s review,” Jenkins said. “He received broad praise for his depth of knowledge, calm demeanor and skill as a manager. His focus on customer service and providing the best outcomes for Bennington residents was noted by both staff and community members taking part in the interviews.”
SUPPORT APPRECIATED
“I appreciate the board’s support,” Hurd said Thursday in an email. “The evaluation process is very thorough, seeks input from within the employee base and from the community, and asks me to focus on goals and achievements. Of course, our achievements are due to the hard work of our employees and our community partners. I am extremely fortunate to be surrounded by and work with people who care about Bennington and work hard to make it a better place for all.”
In community partner interviews, “All indicated that they felt confident that they were able to get answers to any questions they might have," the report states.
In addition, “Interviewees commented on the customer service orientation of town staff and that their interactions with staff were always positive, efficient and helpful. One interviewee commented on the strong cooperation between the town and area businesses, and the collaborative atmosphere when working with the town.”
GOALS CITED
Some of the areas for improvement suggested by this process include: the need to increase the town’s collaboration with local social service agencies; a desire to see the manager continue his role in the [Bennington Police Department's] shift toward community-engaged policing; the need for the manager to further refine a plan for his and other senior staffers' eventual departure; and, as part of long-range financial planning efforts, to develop town plans to diversify sources of revenue to rely less heavily on property taxes.
Goals for the manager outlined for the coming year include continued focus on the development of community pathways and trail infrastructure; further exploration of potential uses for the former Benn High, including programming for those 50 and older; infrastructure projects including water line and wastewater facility sand filter projects, and road and bridge improvements; continued community outreach; and facilitating long-range financial efforts for physical and social infrastructure priorities, using federal, state and local funding sources.
While noting that Select Board members bring individual perspectives that change as the elected body changes, the report states that “these areas of improvement reflect the collective goals for the town manager for the coming year. Through this process, the board emphasized our continuing expectation that the town manager bring consistency, fairness and steady progress to Bennington’s town government.”
The report adds, “Our review found strong support for Mr. Hurd in our representative sample of staff and community members. Mr. Hurd has reviewed and accepted the results of this evaluation and agreed to lead our very competent town staff in implementing the board’s recommendations. Based on his 2021 review, the board has full confidence in our current town manager’s ability to lead us through 2022.”
Hurd was appointed town manager in September 1992. He previously served as zoning administrator in Bennington, beginning 48 years ago.