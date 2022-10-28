BENNINGTON — A new town policy prohibiting political signs on public property appears to be working, with fewer signs posted along Bennington roadways heading into the Nov. 8 general election than prior to the August primary.
“Most people are respecting this,” Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Friday of the policy, which was adopted in September by the Select Board.
In a few locations, such as in the landscaped island at Benmont Avenue and West Main Street, several campaign signs were improperly placed, he said. "We just removed them.”
By Friday afternoon, however, the island had sprouted a few more signs — most supporting Republican U.S. Senate nominee Gerald Malloy.
Signs can be placed on private land along streets or highways, Hurd said, and the town hasn’t tried to remove them from the legal public right-of-way, which typically extends a number of feet beyond the curb.
“We will try to return them, if we can,” he said of any signs removed from public areas.
Hurd added with a smile that he believes a “Make Earth Cool Again” sign posted along a street was given a pass.
ADOPTED LAST MONTH
The sign policy was adopted in response to a recommendation from Hurd, who said, “The proliferation of political signage this year has been incredible, and quite an eyesore in many cases, as far as the clusters of signs on public property.”
He said Assistant Town Manager Daniel Monks researched the town’s legal options and learned that “the law allows us to prohibit any signage on public property.”
The prohibition covers parks, town building sites, and street or road rights-of-way, but not private land.
Under the policy, the town basically has authority to approve or reject all signs in public areas, Hurd said.
Asked whether signs placed by a nonprofit or community group might be exempted, Hurd said the town could approve such a sign and would then agree to place it. In effect, he said, the sign would be considered placed by the town.