BENNINGTON — Town Manager Stuart Hurd doesn’t expect the Select Board to be thrilled with his fiscal 2024 town budget, which he will outline during the board’s Dec. 19 meeting.
Hurd said he’ll present details of his spending plan – developed by staff after a review of requests from town department heads – and provide an overview of the major costs and spending increases.
“It is higher than you might like,” he told board members Monday.
‘INFLATION, INFLATION’
Asked Tuesday about the driving forces behind the increases, Hurd said, “The budget increase will be higher this year than last year. Major factors include inflation, inflation, and inflation. It has impacted every facet of the budget, from wages to health care to energy costs to materials costs."
The board will begin its budget work sessions, including meetings with department heads and organizations, on Jan. 7, Hurd said, with additional meeting time set aside as needed on Jan. 14 and 21.
The warning for the March 7 annual town meeting will be signed during the board’s Jan. 23 meeting.
BOND VOTE
In addition, Hurd said a bond vote is planned for the annual March ballot to fund an estimated $5.8 million in water system improvements, including replacing a water main along Gage Street and a continuation of a multi-year effort to address water pressure issues in the southern area of town.
With the proposed low-interest bond, the principal would be $193,000 annually if both projects were constructed concurrently, Hurd said, adding that the figure is less than the town has currently budgeted for the water system’s projected maintenance needs.
The manager said consultants MSK Engineering will give a presentation Jan. 9 to the board and public on the water system upgrades.
CURRENT BUDGET
Last December, Hurd proposed a fiscal 2023 town budget for the current budget year that totaled just over $14.8 million — a nearly 4 percent increase over the prior year. His initial total spending plan for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, was proposed at $565,164 over the prior year.