ARLINGTON — At least 300 people watched Arlington’s Memorial Day parade on Monday morning, the town’s largest public gathering since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year.
Local residents and visitors lined East Arlington Road, waving and cheering, as dozens of parade participants made their way from the Arlington Recreation Park to the park beside Fisher Elementary School.
The spectators included elderly citizens, some of whom sat on a lawn chair or stood leaning on a cane, as well as babies cradled by their mom or dad. Several school-age children watched from their bikes on the roadside as a couple of state police squad cars, their lights flashing, led the parade that included military veterans, Girl Scouts, Little League players, volunteer fire fighters as well as Santa’s Elves.
The gray, foggy weather, with temperatures in the low 50s, provided a somber backdrop to the post-parade ceremony, which commemorated members of the military who died in the line of duty.
“For 245 years, America has sent her sons and daughters to defend liberty, because we value freedom enough to die for it,” said guest speaker Bill West. “The people that we honor today gave up the comfort of their families, the promised futures of the children they never had as well as their very own dreams. We need a day in our hectic lives to reflect on their gift to us. Much too often, we take all of this for granted.”
Members of Arlington’s American Legion Post 69, which organizes the annual event, also remembered service members who went missing in action or were taken as prisoners of war. The mournful strains of bagpipe music, followed by the playing of taps, punctuated the short ceremony.
Chrissy Lorette, a Woodford resident who watched the event with her husband, toddler son and uncle, said being able to mark the holiday again as a community felt “a lot better.”
Lorette said she used to participate in Arlington parades as a child growing up in the town and would come back to watch them even after moving away. She said having public celebrations canceled because of the pandemic was disappointing.
Her 2-year-old son, Wyatt, was apparently thrilled to see so many fire trucks at the parade. Seven fire engines represented fire departments in Arlington, East Dorset and Manchester.
Many of the event participants and spectators didn’t wear a face mask, with some telling the Banner they were comfortable doing so because the gathering was held outdoors and they’d been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease.
“It actually feels weird. I feel like I should be wearing a mask,” said Lindsay Lachant, an Arlington resident who works at a hospital in western Massachusetts. “I have to wear a mask at work, all the time.”
Lachant came with two of her daughters, ages 6 and 8, who were excited to be part of the crowd and came to see a friend who joined the parade. Her 16-month-old son, who was strapped to her chest, clutched a replica of an American flag in his fist.
After the parade, Phil and June Sherwin headed to the local American Legion post for the organization's benefit barbecue. The couple, who are both 85, said this was the largest gathering they’d attended since getting vaccinated this year.
“It’s great," said June Sherwin. It's wonderful, to see your friends and people you know.” After living in various parts of the country, she said she and her husband retired in Arlington, where they grew up and met in first grade.
Nelson Illinski, a local Lions Club member who helped organize the parade, said he began reaching out to potential participants in mid-March. He believes he made “hundreds and hundreds” of calls since then in a bid to commemorate service members who have been lost while also reclaiming the normalcy of community life.
“We wanted to send off COVID and say, ‘We beat it,’” Illinski said after the post-parade ceremony. "Let's celebrate it."
In Bennington, there was no parade, but a few dozen people gathered for ceremonies at the Vermont Veterans’ Home. David Woodward, state commander of the American Legion, addressed the crowd before the traditional laying of wreaths and a 21-gun salute by members of Bennington Post No. 1332 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
In Hoosick Falls, N.Y., several hundred people lined the streets for the Community Memorial Day Parade, led by grand marshal James C. Brown, a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient.
Observances in Hoosick Falls included a salute to members of the Navy who lost their lives at sea, and to soldiers who lost their lives in the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.