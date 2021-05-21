Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Fire investigators have determined there was “human involvement” in starting a fire Wednesday that gutted the former CTC Vermont Photo Lab photo processing building at 254 Benmont Ave.

Bennington Police said Friday in a release, “It was found that the source of the fire was on the northwest corner of the building, which started on the outside of the building, then expanded into the structure. The direct cause of the fire is undetermined, but can attributed to direct human involvement to starting the fire, intentionally or not.”

The Vermont State Police Fire Investigation Unit and the BPD’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the fire scene.

The blaze remains under investigation, police said, and anyone with information is asked to contact Bennington Police Detective Sgt. Jason Burnham, at 802-442-1030, or submit information through the BPD website at www.BenningtonPolice.com.

People can also provide information regarding a suspicious fire by using the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP). They can receive up to $5,000 for information that helps detect or prevent an arson fire, bomb threat, or explosion.

Call 1-800-32-ARSON or 1-800-322-7766 with a tip.

Firefighters from Bennington and surrounding communities were called to the scene late Wednesday afternoon. The building, which was unoccupied, was fully engulfed when emergency vehicles arrived, emitting thick black smoke through windows and the roof.

Two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion symptoms and were transported by Bennington Rescue Squad and treated at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

Fire crews from Bennington Fire Department, Bennington Rural Fire Department and firefighters from Pownal, North Bennington, Shaftsbury, and Hoosick Falls and North Hoosick in New York assisted or provided backup coverage.

Bennington Fire Chief James Wright said after the fire was under control that firefighters were continuing to monitor the building for several hours for hot spots and flare-ups.

