BENNINGTON — Kevin Hoyt has appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court a decision by a Bennington County Judge to impose a stalking order against him.
Hoyt, acting as his own attorney in his Supreme Court filing, cited the perceived “retaliatory nature” of the stalking claim by Christopher Bates, and is asking that the order be dismissed.
“The court found Bates guilty of threatening Hoyt by aggressive (sic) camera in Hoyt’s face. Hoyt was then punished by the court for defending himself, telling law enforcement that he was scared and would defend himself if attacked,” wrote Hoyt in the court filing.
Hoyt went on to state, “Plaintiff feel the order to be unconstitutional in that Kevin Hoyt cannot talk about defendant even when exposing or reporting crimes to law enforcement officials. Hoyt does not understand how any court order can remove his first amendment right and civil duty.”
The dueling stalking orders between Christopher Bates, a former Bennington County representative, and Hoyt, a former candidate for governor of Vermont, stemmed from an altercation between the two on March 1, Town Meeting Day, when Bates, seeing Hoyt speaking outside the Bennington Firehouse, started recording Hoyt with his cellphone at close range. Hoyt objected, and both men got into a shouting match that was caught on video.
Bennington Justice John Valente ordered opposing stalking orders against both men soon after.
In two separate filings, Hoyt is also suing Bates and Bennington County Sheriff's Deputy Wayne Godfrey for slander and defamation. In both filings, Hoyt cites a request for a cease and desist, compensation for damages to his reputation, and compensation for his personal pain and suffering, emotional stress, time and anxiety.
He alleges, in part, human trafficking, drug trafficking, murder, rape, obstruction, racketeering, stalking, bullying, money laundering, tax evasion, abuse of power, failure of duty and civil rights violations. Hoyt goes on to name several individuals in the Bennington community as known suspects and perpetrators.
Hoyt states on the Supreme Court appeal paperwork that he is still in danger, that he is a candidate for Vermont governor, that he had to leave his home and flee Vermont because of Bates and his associates, and that he is having his civil rights violated by the order.
All three cases were filed on April 11. There is no word yet on whether the Supreme Court or Bennington Civil Court will take up the cases or decide on a resolution.