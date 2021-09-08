MANCHESTER — The town will receive $1.1 million from the federal government in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
But most the $1,052,346.70 comes with strings. Tuesday, the Manchester Select Board began framing the process of eliciting public input to make the best use of the money within federal guidelines.
The board did not vote Tuesday on potential uses for the money. But it did agree to discuss at its next meeting, on Sept. 21, how it will proceed on a public input process, potentially with the assistance of the Bennington County Regional Commission.
While the public might not be familiar with the federal constraints on how the money may be spent, board Chairman Ivan Beattie said he supported a public process for generating ideas and gauging voter sentiment.
"I think it's always good to get public input, especially if there's no rush to spend the money," Beattie said. "At least, we'd get a sense of priorities on the list we have."
Most of the relief dollars are not "free money" the town may use as it sees fit, Town Manager John O'Keefe said. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has 65 approved spending categories, including public health, infrastructure improvements and negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One notable exception is about $133,000 for making up for lost revenue over the past two fiscal years. Those dollars can be deposited into the general fund and then used as the town sees fit, O'Keefe said.
The rest, however, must meet federal muster. But there are needs that can be addressed right away, O'Keefe said, and he listed several:
• Expanding the landing pad for medical helicopter take-offs and landings near the Fire Department building, at a cost of $20,000. Increasing the paved area would make it easier to plow in winter and reduce the debris kicked up by rotor wash, O'Keefe said.
• Expansion and improvements to the town dispatch center, installing a second specialized dispatch console within the facility, at a cost of $100,000.
• Improvements to the Park House at Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park, which serves as the town's backup emergency operations center. These could include a backup power source ($15,000), air filtration for the activity room ($5,000) and making a side door compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act ($10,000).
• Designing sewer improvements for Main Street ($60,000) and Richville Road ($70,000).
• Heating, ventilation and cooling improvements for the Kilburn Room at Town Hall, for $32,000.
O'Keefe also listed a possible redevelopment of the town-owned building on Depot Street leased by Manchester Designer Outlets at an estimated cost of $100,000, pending future investigation into what federal requirements might come with such a plan.
The board did not vote on the issue, but said it will discuss at its next meeting plans to host a public hearing, potentially led by the county planning commission, at which residents could make suggestions.
A NEW CAR
In other business, the board approved the purchase of a new police cruiser by a 4-0 vote. Board Vice Chairman Greg Cutler was absent.
Under a system put in place by Town Meeting voters years ago, Manchester established a police vehicle fund to be used when the department needs a new cruiser — so long as the Select Board approves.
O'Keefe and Police Chief Patrick J. Owens said the department's aged Chevrolet Impala will be retired and sold, a Ford Explorer with more than 167,000 miles will be assigned to Detective Lt. Abigail Zimmer.
The new cruiser will be purchased and equipped for a total of $51,000. That's $32,000 for the base vehicle, with the remainder to customize it for police work, O'Keefe and Owens said.
Owens said the department found a deal from a police cruiser sales firm in Marlborough, Mass., saving $3,000 off the price it could have gotten from the state of Vermont's main cruiser supplier.
Before the purchase, the police vehicle fund had a balance of $88,635, O'Keefe said.
The car is not connected to the Manchester Police Department's plans for a police dog, O'Keefe said. Money to equip a car for K-9 officer program is being raised privately.