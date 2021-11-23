Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

These are some of the Vermont-based and community organizations mentioned in our story that offer help to seniors and others with mental health, Pandemic, and other everyday issues they might be facing. If you or a loved one is having trouble coping, or feel overwhelmed, please reach out.

United Counseling Service of Bennington County

802-442-5491

www.ucsvt.org

The Center of Communication in Medicine/ Bennington VT

802-442-5800

b.bandman@speaksooner.org

speaksooner.org

Southern Vermont Council on Aging

800-642-5119

https://svcoa.org

D.A.L.E. Adult Services Division/State of Vermont

802-241-2401

www.dail.vermont.gov/divisions/asd

Vermont Center for Independent Living

802-241-0386

www.vcil.org

