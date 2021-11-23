These are some of the Vermont-based and community organizations mentioned in our story that offer help to seniors and others with mental health, Pandemic, and other everyday issues they might be facing. If you or a loved one is having trouble coping, or feel overwhelmed, please reach out.
United Counseling Service of Bennington County
802-442-5491
The Center of Communication in Medicine/ Bennington VT
802-442-5800
Southern Vermont Council on Aging
800-642-5119
D.A.L.E. Adult Services Division/State of Vermont
802-241-2401
www.dail.vermont.gov/divisions/asd
Vermont Center for Independent Living
802-241-0386