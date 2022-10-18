BENNINGTON — Implicit biases. They're everywhere, even in the medical world. And they can get in the way of healing.
The Center for Communication in Medicine continues its Speak Sooner community education programs this fall with an event called "Illness is Tough on Everyone: How Do We Talk About It?"
The program will explore how breakdowns in communication can occur between patients, families and health care staff, causing unnecessary frustrations, feelings of misunderstanding and dissatisfaction in the process. The event will also cover some of the challenges health care workers face in meeting the diverse needs of today's patient populations.
"Both patients and family members can come into these tough situations with certain viewpoints, call it biases or beliefs, that can interfere with a successful interaction in health care," said Bernard Bandman, founder and executive director of the center. "Clinicians can also have their own biases, as well. What does that mean for that person or that family? That's what this is all about, so these important interactions can happen with a higher level of understanding."
Bandman feels that there are people who come in for care who don't know where to begin or what questions they need to ask right. Most often, patients and families find themselves in a traumatic, stressful situation, which can lead to misunderstandings. The seminar aims to smooth out these divides to ease communication between all involved.
The live event also will cover some of the longstanding unfairness that many in minority communities have experienced when confronted with these critical discussions on care.
"Well, one of the things that we're going to talk about are historical inequities and how people of color have been treated differently than others," Bandman said. "Do [they] even go in for care? Do they trust what they're talking about as far as vaccines are concerned? Suppose someone of color or a different ethnic background comes to the door. Are they feeling uncomfortable from the start, almost like they believe they're going to be misunderstood before the visit even begins? What are some of those racial, social and ethnic issues that come up? Suppose we're talking about people who are gay or transgender. In that case, there is data out there that shows that there are real barriers in the way of having open conversations that ultimately are helpful to the patient but also provide satisfaction to the provider who sees the results."
Program panelists include Jim Baker, a patient, who served with the Vermont State Police for over 30 years; his spouse Kim Baker, to talk about the family perspective; Patricia Johnson, a registered nurse at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center; Dr. John Hearst of SVMC; and moderator Bandman.
The program will be on Nov. 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This event will be presented on-site at the Bennington Performing Arts Center and livestreamed through the website speaksooner.org. The program is free and open to the public. More information and registration is available at benningtonperformingartscenter.org/calendar.