SUNDERLAND — The Sunderland Select Board will be holding an in-depth discussion about how to spend its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, at Sunderland Town Hall.
The town has approximately $290,000 in ARPA funds to dispense on qualified town projects. While the board has discussed possible uses, members would like to hear directly from residents on their priorities for investing this one-time money.
The meeting is intended as a discussion to hear and debate the merits of different ideas, with final decisions coming later. But the input the board receives at the meeting will be important in shaping those decisions, the board said in an announcement.
The board is also taking input by email, at selectboard@sunderlandvt.org.
For more information about ARPA, and what sort of projects qualify, residents can visit a webpage set up by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns at vlct.org/arpa.