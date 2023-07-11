BENNINGTON – The local homeless crisis project committee of Project Alliance had to shift gears after the state’s motel voucher program for homeless persons — initially expected to end this year — was extended through next spring.
With a revised set of priorities in place, there has been progress on several initiatives, group member Margae Diamond told the Select Board on Monday.
“We changed priorities after the Legislature extended motel vouchers,” said Diamond, who is the executive director of Turning Point Recovery Center.
The group – representatives from local agencies, organizations, businesses, Bennington College, local officials and state lawmakers – has been meeting weekly to work on solutions to homelessness in the area.
“The housing crisis group has done a lot of good work in very short order,” said Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins, a member of the committee.
OUTREACH
Diamond said the initial plan for developing outreach efforts was to focus on the voucher motels, since homeless people were expected to be evicted this year. Now outreach will extend to homeless camps, the streets and elsewhere in the community.
Initiatives include a local agency outreach team and mobile unit program, she said, with Turning Point and United Counseling Service the lead agencies, but including local nurses and staff from other agencies, as well.
The Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless has funding for an outreach coordinator position, Diamond said.
Meanwhile, one initiative – to provide a place for individuals to take a shower – was launched early this month at the Bennington Recreation Center, she said.
Donations in a fund-raising effort that is ongoing are covering center fees, and also providing toiletry essentials for those who require them.
MEDICAL OUTREACH
Diamond said the outreach team will include trained nurses and personnel from local agencies.
Illustrating a looming threat they hope to head off in the area, she said the veterinarian tranquilizer xylazine, linked to an increasing number of overdose deaths, is heading toward this region of the country.
The non-opioid drug, which often is used in combination with other drugs like fentanyl, heroin, cocaine or alcohol, does not respond well to the opioid-overdose reversal medication naloxone, or Narcan.
Xylazine use is also associated with skin ulcers, abscesses and related complications, which Diamond said the outreach team would watch for. The skin problems could worsen and become dangerous and will not heal without treatment, she said.
The housing crisis committee is also preparing a community services flyer and map, and an instruction letter prepared by the state will be distributed to those now in motels who want to stay until the spring.
“It is not automatic,” Diamond said, adding that team members will be available to help with the required paperwork.
‘SOLID PROGRESS’
“We continue to meet weekly and are making solid progress toward some innovative solutions that should have lasting impact,” she said. “Our overreaching goal is to provide supportive, wraparound services to ensure that as many people as possible can get permanent housing and thrive.”
The housing crisis committee was asked by the Select Board to provide periodic updates on progress to address homelessness.