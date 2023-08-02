BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance (BCSWA) opened the region's new Household Hazardous Waste collection facility to the public.
The facility, open through October, provides residents of southwestern Vermont an opportunity to safely dispose of items like cleaning products, paints, pesticides, and pressurized propane tanks, cannisters, and fire extinguishers.
Safe disposal and recycling of the collected waste is managed by Heritage Environmental Services, which also provides safety certified staff to collect waste from residents, then sort and package the waste for transport. Heritage was hired to staff the facility after a competitive bidding process this spring and has been working to safely dispose of hazardous waste since 1972.
Residents should schedule a dedicated appointment time to drop off material through the Alliance’s website at bcswa.org. There will be a $5 fee per car, per appointment. The Bennington Transfer Station, where the facility is located, is at 904 Houghton Lane, Bennington.
Small businesses and residents without internet access may arrange for an appointment by calling the Alliance office at 802-442-0713, Ext. 2. The disposal rate for Small Businesses will be determined by item type, quantity, and disposal cost.
In addition to the new facility, several local transfer stations and retail establishments accept paint, fluorescent bulbs, used motor oil, computers and electronic waste, batteries and other materials banned from landfills. For more information, visit https://bcswa.org or follow the Alliance on social media.
The Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance (BCSWA) was formed in 2015 by the towns of Arlington, Bennington, Dorset, Glastenbury, Manchester, Pownal, Rupert, Sandgate, Searsburg, Shaftsbury, Stamford, Sunderland, and Woodford to adopt a solid waste management plan to implement Vermont’s recycling laws. The Alliance provides education and outreach on reducing waste, recycling, and proper disposal of hazardous materials to residents, businesses, schools, and institutions in the thirteen towns.