BENNINGTON — Two 2020 candidates for the Vermont House from Bennington District 2-2 will likely face off once again this year.
Jim Carroll, who was defeated for re-election two years ago by current Democratic Rep. Michael Nigro, said this week he is “definitely running again.”
Nigro confirmed this week that he plans to seek a new two-year term.
“It’s healthy for democracy to have competitive races (that was a factor in my decision to run in 2020, as District 2-2 hadn't had a competitive race in quite a few years),” Nigro said in an email. “I respect the fact that Jim has served Bennington in a number of roles for many years. It is the nature of running for office in a smaller community, you sometimes run against folks you like and respect.”
Carroll, a Democrat who also serves on the town Select Board, said this week that he is running for the House again because he wants “to serve the people of Bennington. That’s what has always motivated me.”
He added, “I’ve never worked for votes, but always work for my constituents.”
In the 2020 House race for two seats from the district, longtime Republican Rep. Mary Morrissey, with 1,940 votes, was re-elected as the top vote-getter, and the incumbent, Carroll, finished third behind Nigro, who received 1,491 votes to 1,416 for Carroll.
Independent Peter Brady finished fourth with 778 votes.
Contacted this week, Morrissey said, “I’m planning to run again.”
SOME UNDECIDED
Some among the Bennington House delegation said in a survey of incumbents and potential candidates that they aren’t ready to say yes or no. Others said they are all in for another term.
“We have time to make decisions as to this year's races, and I am weighing a few different options,” said Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan, D-Dorset. “Unfortunately, I'm not yet ready to announce my plans at this time.”
If Sullivan seeks another term, she will face Mike Rice, of Dorset, an organic farming advocate, for the Democratic nomination in the Bennington-Rutland district, which represents Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Mount Tabor and Peru.
Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham-Bennington, told Vermont News & Media this week, “We are approaching the end of the session, and my focus is squarely on bills I have been working hard on and which prioritize rural, student and taxpayer equity, climate change resilience and adaptation, and using process rather than partisanship to develop policy.”
She added, “It continues to be an honor to represent our district in the state Legislature. I’ll announce my plans after the session ends. My family and my ability to continue to make progress on priority issues will feature in my decision making. Decisions by other legislators/candidates in Windham County are also considerations.”
In the Bennington 2-1 House district, Rep. Timothy Corcoran II and Rep. Dane Whitman, both Democrats, are both seeking re-election.
Corcoran said this week, “Yes, I’ll be running again.”
Whitman responded in an email, “I am planning to run for re-election.”
In another two-seat district, Bennington-4, Democrats Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz, both of Manchester, have said they will seek another term, running again as a team.
“I guess I can legitimately say I'm focused right now on the work we're trying to complete this session,” said Rep. David Durfee, D-Bennington-3, which represents Shaftsbury, Sunderland and Glastenbury. “But, yes, I am planning to run again.”
Rep. Nelson Brownell, D-Bennington-1, said this week, “At this time, I am planning to run.”
Kelly Pajala, I-Windham-Bennington-Windsor, responded, “I plan on running for another term.”
Potential House candidates can begin submitting nomination papers with voter signatures on April 25. Major party candidates must submit theirs by May 26 to be placed on the Aug. 8 primary ballot. The general election is Nov. 8 this year.
Independent House candidates must file a consent of candidate form and financial disclosure form with the Secretary of State to be placed on the ballot in the general election ballot in November.