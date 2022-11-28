BENNINGTON — In a daylong recount, more than 2,000 ballots cast in the Bennington-1 House race were re-tabulated on Monday at Bennington County Superior Courthouse.
Incumbent state Rep. Nelson Brownell held a narrow election day margin of 26 votes over challenger Bruce Busa of Readsboro, a Republican. Busa had asked for the recount.
Bennington County Clerk Marya Bossong, who oversaw the process, said just after 6 p.m. Monday that the results had been tabulated, but they will be released only after a review and approval by a Superior Court judge.
Brownell, of Pownal, is the current representative for the House district comprised of Pownal, Woodford, Stamford, Readsboro and Searsburg. Busa was making his first bid for the Vermont Legislature.
The votes were recounted by volunteers evenly divided in representing the Democratic and Republican parties. Each step in the process was observed by members of both parties.