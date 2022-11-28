recounters

A recount Monday in the Bennington-1 House race between Rep. Nelson Brownell and  challenger Bruce Busa of Readsboro was ongoing as of the Banner's press time Monday. Each step of the tabulation process for the more than 2,000 ballots cast in the race was monitored by one Republican and one Democrat.

 Jim Therrien — Bennington Banner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — In a daylong recount, more than 2,000 ballots cast in the Bennington-1 House race were re-tabulated on Monday at Bennington County Superior Courthouse.

Incumbent state Rep. Nelson Brownell held a narrow election day margin of 26 votes over challenger Bruce Busa of Readsboro, a Republican. Busa had asked for the recount.

Bennington County Clerk Marya Bossong, who oversaw the process, said just after 6 p.m. Monday that the results had been tabulated, but they will be released only after a review and approval by a Superior Court judge.

Brownell, of Pownal, is the current representative for the House district comprised of Pownal, Woodford, Stamford, Readsboro and Searsburg. Busa was making his first bid for the Vermont Legislature.

The votes were recounted by volunteers evenly divided in representing the Democratic and Republican parties. Each step in the process was observed by members of both parties.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.