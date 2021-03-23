Momentum is building toward a bill addressing the state’s unfunded pension liability, with stakeholders set to appear in hearings in the House Government Operations Committee Wednesday and Thursday, and a public hearing scheduled for Friday.
“We will begin looking at a framework for a proposed committee bill this week, getting input from committee members and stakeholders as as we work towards a committee bill,” Government Operations Committee vice chair John Gannon said.
A virtual public hearing on the future of state employees’ and teachers’ pension systems, and what the Legislature should do to stabilize the systems and pay down their multi-billion dollar unfunded liability, has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, the committee announced Tuesday afternoon.
While Steve Howard, executive director of the Vermont State Employees Association, is pleased the hearing is taking place, the timing — on three days’ notice, on a Friday evening — struck him as curious.
“In 30 years I’ve never seen a hearing scheduled on a Friday night. That’s kind of interesting,” he said.
However, “We’re very grateful to have the opportunity for members to communicate directly with folks who are potentially going to cut their pensions,” Howard said, referring to a plan floated in January by state Treasurer Beth Pearce to end cost of living allowances for future retirees. “We want [members] to be able to look into [employees’] eyes and see the human beings impacted by their decision.”
But Gannon said the committee does indeed want to hear from employees who would be affected by changes. “We would not be having a public hearing if we did not want to hear from folks,” he said.
Witnesses invited Wednesday afternoon include Howard, Vermont NEA executive director Jeff Fannon, Vermont Troopers Association executive director Sgt. Mike O’Neil, Vermont State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel, and Vermont Municipal Employees’ Retirement System chair Christopher Dube.
Pearce is invited to appear Thursday, as are Roger Dumas, chair of the Vermont State Employees Retirement System Board; Jon Harris, chair of the Vermont State Teachers Retirement System Board; Mark Crow, chair of the Vermont Business Roundtable’s pension and health benefits task force; and Thomas Golonka, chair of the Vermont Pension Investment Committee.
“The framework does not adopt the Treasurer’s entire proposal,” Gannon said. “However, we have the same goals of stabilizing the pension and attempting to prefund OPEB [other post-employment benefits].”
Nor does the framework include a proposal offered by the unions: adding a surcharge to taxes for the wealthiest Vermonters. “I think that would just buy us a veto,” Gannon said.
“One point I would like to emphasize is that the proposed changes would not apply to existing retirees or active employees that are within five years of retirement,” Gannon added.
Howard is expecting members will turn out for Friday’s hearing. “I’ve never seen an issue galvanize members the way this issue has,” he said.
The hearing will be held over the Zoom online conferencing platform. Those wishing to testify are asked to sign up in advance at the following link: https://legislature.vermont.gov/links/public-hearing-pension-system-reform. Each person will have three minutes to testify.
The hearing will adjourn at 6 p.m. unless there are no persons remaining who have requested to speak, in which case it may adjourn at 5:30 p.m. Those wishing to submit written testimony may do so at testimony@leg.state.vt.us.
For the past few weeks the House Government Operations Committee, whose members also include Michael Mrowicki, D-Windham 4, have been taking testimony from state officials regarding the condition of the pension system. And Speaker Jill Krowinski has acknowledged that House leaders have been meeting privately to discuss how to solve the problem.
"It’s the start of that process and nothing will be decided for a while, with lots more input," Mrowicki said.
"One disappointment is the administration seems content to stay on the sidelines, when their input is needed. This is an incredibly important bill and they should be at the table participating, not sitting this out," he said
"While the Speaker has committed to do something this year, including a contribution of $150 million into the pension fund on top of the regular yearly contribution, we are far from having a done deal," Mrowicki added.
A combination of factors, including rising actuarial costs, the state’s failure to fully fund the pensions in the 1990s during the administration of Gov. Howard Dean, and lower than expected investment returns, have been blamed for the increase in unfunded liability.
Howard said he’d like to see the Legislature conduct a summer study of the possible solutions rather than pushing through a bill during a pandemic — one the employees he represents have responded to heroically, he said. But he expects proposed legislation will “fall from the sky” into the House Government Operations Committee, and soon.
“I think a lot of it is politics. They don’t want to have this discussion in an election year. Let’s be honest about it,” he said.
In an op-ed published throughout the state earlier this month, Krowinski sought to reassure pension participants that they’re still partners in reaching a solution, and that the state needs to have this conversation now.
“Time is of the essence,” Krowinski wrote. “I believe it is imperative we have a secure and reliable pension program for our dedicated public employees — our teachers, state troopers, municipal workers and state employees — who keep our systems of school and government functioning well, so we may experience the high quality of life being a Vermonter provides.
Krowinski said new projections show the unfunded pension liability for teachers and state employees will grow by another $604 million in the coming year, which would lead to an additional $96 million payment into the system out of the General Fund.
“This is on top of the estimated $4.5 billion unfunded liability reported last year. Our pension system is in dire need of reform, and we must all work together to ensure we guarantee retirement for those who have dedicated their lives to serving Vermont — before it’s too late,” she wrote.