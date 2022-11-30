Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — The candidates for the Bennington-1 House seat expect to learn the results of a recount in their race Thursday during a hearing at Bennington County Superior Court.

The day-long recount was conducted Monday in the civil division courtroom, overseen by Bennington County Clerk Marya Bossong and including volunteer counters and observers representing Republican Bruce Busa of Readsboro and incumbent Democratic Rep. Nelson Brownell of Pownal.

Busa requested a recount after results following the Nov. 8 election showed him trailing Brownell by 26 votes.

Bossong said after the recount was completed Monday that the results would first have to be reviewed by a Superior Court judge before being announced. The court session, set for Thursday at 3 p.m. at the courthouse on South Street, is expected to be held before Judge John Valente.

Brownell is the current representative for the House district, which is comprised of Pownal, Woodford, Stamford, Readsboro and Searsburg.

Busa was making his first bid for the Vermont Legislature.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.