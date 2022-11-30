BENNINGTON — The candidates for the Bennington-1 House seat expect to learn the results of a recount in their race Thursday during a hearing at Bennington County Superior Court.
The day-long recount was conducted Monday in the civil division courtroom, overseen by Bennington County Clerk Marya Bossong and including volunteer counters and observers representing Republican Bruce Busa of Readsboro and incumbent Democratic Rep. Nelson Brownell of Pownal.
Busa requested a recount after results following the Nov. 8 election showed him trailing Brownell by 26 votes.
Bossong said after the recount was completed Monday that the results would first have to be reviewed by a Superior Court judge before being announced. The court session, set for Thursday at 3 p.m. at the courthouse on South Street, is expected to be held before Judge John Valente.
Brownell is the current representative for the House district, which is comprised of Pownal, Woodford, Stamford, Readsboro and Searsburg.
Busa was making his first bid for the Vermont Legislature.