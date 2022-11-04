Polling places in Bennington County as posted on the Vermont Secretary of State's website at https://sos.vermont.gov/elections/voters/polling-places/:
All polling places close at 7 p.m.
Arlington: Arlington Memorial High School, opens at 10 a.m.
Bennington: Fire facility on River Street, open at 7 a.m.
North Bennington: Village trustees' office, 7 a.m.
Dorset: Dorset town offices, 7 a.m.
Landgrove: Town Hall, 8 a.m.
Manchester: Town Hall, 8 a.m.
Peru: Town office, 7 a.m.
Pownal: Pownal Center Firehouse, 10 a.m.
Readsboro: Readsboro Central School, 10 a.m.
Rupert: Town Office, 10 a.m.
Sandgate: Town Hall, 10 a.m.
Searsburg: Town Office, 10 a.m.
Shaftsbury: Town Garage, 7 a.m.
Stamford: School Hall, 10 a.m.
Sunderland: Town Hall, 10 a.m.
Winhall: Town Hall, 10 a.m.
Woodford: Town Hall, 7 a.m.