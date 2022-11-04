Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Polling places in Bennington County as posted on the Vermont Secretary of State's website at https://sos.vermont.gov/elections/voters/polling-places/:

All polling places close at 7 p.m.

Arlington: Arlington Memorial High School, opens at 10 a.m.

Bennington: Fire facility on River Street, open at 7 a.m.

North Bennington: Village trustees' office, 7 a.m.

Dorset: Dorset town offices, 7 a.m.

Landgrove: Town Hall, 8 a.m.

Manchester: Town Hall, 8 a.m.

Peru: Town office, 7 a.m.

Pownal: Pownal Center Firehouse, 10 a.m.

Readsboro: Readsboro Central School, 10 a.m.

Rupert: Town Office, 10 a.m.

Sandgate: Town Hall, 10 a.m.

Searsburg: Town Office, 10 a.m.

Shaftsbury: Town Garage, 7 a.m.

Stamford: School Hall, 10 a.m.

Sunderland: Town Hall, 10 a.m.

Winhall: Town Hall, 10 a.m.

Woodford: Town Hall, 7 a.m.

