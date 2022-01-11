HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — A village man is being held without bail after his arrest and arraignment for allegedly sexually abusing a girl who was formally under his care.
Zachary Kelly, 24, was arrested by the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office on Saturday and charged with second degree aggravated sexual abuse; first degree sexual abuse; and second degree assault, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and assault in the third degree.
Kelly faced the initial charges in the North Greenbush Town Court on Saturday in front of Judge Kathryn Dell. He was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail without the right to bail. Kelly was ordered by the judge to stay away from the victim, as well.
Kelly will appear in Hoosick Town Court for future hearings.