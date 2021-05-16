HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — A local man arrested on drug charges in New York State was re-arrested after a subsequent investigation found he had a warrant in Vermont.
On May 6, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan P. Welch, 28, of 68 Mechanic St., in the village of Hoosick Falls.
Following several anonymous tips and a six month investigation, a search warrant was signed by Rensselaer County Court Judge Jennifer Sober.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed and yielded approximately 800 bags of Heroin (tested positive for fentanyl), packaging material, surveillance equipment, and scales.
Welch was charged with third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and third-degree Criminal Possession of Narcotic Drug (w/intent to sell), both Class B felonies, according to police.
Welch was released on his own recognizance, to appear in court at a later date. However, a subsequent investigation revealed a warrant out of Vermont State Parole.
Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Welch at his residence on Thursday, where he was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail, awaiting an extradition hearing.