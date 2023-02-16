HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls St. Patrick's Parade and Irish Fest will celebrate its 32nd anniversary on March 11.
Over 30 years ago, local Irishmen Mike Conway and T.J. Carmody wanted to find a way to keep the Irish culture and history alive in the Hoosick area, and decided that a parade was the ticket.
The 2023 grand marshal is Arthur M. Hyde Jr.
The parade will begin at 1 p.m. from Wood Park, head down Main, John, Church and Willard streets before heading back down Main. This year’s parade will feature The Taconic Pipe Band, The Yankee Doodle Band, The Fifes and Drums of Olde Saratoga, The Cambridge Band and many floats and marchers.
After the parade is the Irish Festival at the Hoosick Armory and other Hoosick Falls area locations. The armory will host the band Craic Agus Ceol with Irish music. Irish Dance with Hubbard Hall Irish Dance, Taconic Bagpipes and favorite foods from Moose Kaboose.
For more information on the Hoosick Falls St. Patrick's Parade and Irish fest, or to enter this year's parade, contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035 or hoosickkid@gmail.com.