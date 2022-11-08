HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls Police and New York State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on High Street just north of Danforth Street. According to the HFPD, a motorcycle traveling north on High Street struck a telephone pole on Monday at around 4:36 p.m. The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center pending an autopsy. The name of the motorcycle operator is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.
Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact Hoosick Falls Police at 518-686-7651.