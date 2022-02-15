HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, as a young member of the force was killed in a crash in Schaghticoke on Tuesday morning.
Officer Matthew Waldron, 25, died Tuesday morning, according to the department.
“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and to the communities of Mechanicville and Hoosick Falls, who were lucky enough to know him,” the department said on its Facebook page. “We ask for prayers and condolences for the family and our officers, and we stand ready to assist and support the family in any way.”
New York State Police troopers responded to the car versus tractor-trailer crash around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the collision is still under investigation, according to news reports from News 10 in Albany.
State police said the crash occurred between Buttermilk Falls Road and Muriel Lane. The initial police investigation showed that Waldron, of Mechanicville, was traveling east on Route 67 in a 2012 Nissan Altima when he struck from behind an eastbound tractor-trailer driven by Kevin McBride, 48, of Troy.
Waldron was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Troy, where he succumbed to his injuries. McBride was uninjured.
Robert Ashe, police chief at the Hoosick Falls Police Department, worked with Waldron since 2017 and said the loss was a tremendous blow, personally and professionally.
“He was like a son to me. He was probably one of the kindest, most caring officers that I’ve ever worked with, that I had the pleasure to work with,” said Ashe.
“The whole department is really suffering hard with this. This is a bad loss. It’s a loss for the community. It really truly is.”
Waldron began his career with the Mechanicville Police Department in 2017 before transferring to the Hoosick Falls department. Waldron’s father, Joe Waldron, was the chief of the Mechanicville Police Department for 17 years before retiring in 2018.
“We wish to express our most sincere condolences to Matthew’s family during this difficult time,” the department posted Tuesday.
Information on memorial services are forthcoming, the department said.