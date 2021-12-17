HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Village officials announced today that its police chief, Robert Ashe, has been suspended with pay, pending a New York State Police investigation.
Hoosick Falls Police Officer Bernard Davock was appointed officer in charge in the interim. He took the helm of the department Thursday afternoon.
Davock is uncertain how long he’ll be in charge.
“It depends on what the outcome is,” Davock, 52, said of the investigation. He’s been with the department since 1996.
Hoosick Falls Mayor Robert Allen made the decision to suspend Ashe in an executive session meeting Thursday night. In a statement about the choice, officials said, “[We are] committed to our Police Department and the safety and security of our community. We will ensure that our Police Department serves our village with the highest standards.”
Allen chose not to comment on his choice to suspend Ashe prior to an arrest.
“They stand behind the Police Department,” said Davock.
Ashe had been the chief of police for 12 years.
This article has been updated.