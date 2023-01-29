HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls Police Department identified a suspect Sunday caught on camera in regards to a grand larceny that occurred at the Trustco Bank at 47 Main St.
The suspect is reported to have cashed a check in the amount of $3,750 belonging to the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2467 without permission. Police issued a photo of the suspect early Sunday, asking for the public’s assistance with identification. Late Sunday, authorities said they had identified the suspect.
No further information is being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation, police said on Sunday.