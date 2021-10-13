HOOSICK FALLS N.Y. — A local N.Y. couple was arrested for the second time in a month on drug charges when police conducted a search warrant on Oct. 8 and found more than 400 bags of heroin and additional illegal substances.
The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacen E. Blair, 43, and Rebecca L. Gorman, 30, last Friday. They’re each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, which is a class B felony.
Police found 450 bags of heroin, one-half ounce of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency on the 42 Scott St. premises in Hoosick Falls. The heroin tested positive for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.
The couple was previously arrested on drug charges on Sep. 10, but were allowed to remain at liberty before trial without posting bail. The September search yielded 800 bags of heroin, 50 grams of crack cocaine and cooking and packaging material used for cocaine.
Because of the pending felony charge, Blair and Gorman are now held in the Rensselaer County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond following an arraignment in the Village of Hoosick Court.