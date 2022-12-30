HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Fire investigators have deemed the cause of an early morning fire Dec. 24 that destroyed the Hoosick Falls Country Club clubhouse and restaurant to be accidental.
Hoosick Falls Police Department Officer-in-Charge Paul Aleksonis said in a statement Friday that a portable heater ignited combustible materials.
“It is believed that a portable propane forced air heater that was in use due to the cold temperatures accidentally ignited combustible material,” Aleksonis reported. “It is also believed that the propane fuel along with high winds helped the fire travel throughout the building at a faster rate.”
Aleksonis said the building on the golf course off Richmond Avenue was determined to be a total loss.
Village police were assisted in the investigation by the Rensselaer County Cause and Origin Team.
WILL REBUILD
The country club owner, Jamie Jerome, of Bennington, Vt., said Monday he plans to retain his staff and rebuild.
He said he hopes get a restaurant back at the site soon as possible. In the meantime, a scheduled New Year’s Eve event will be moved to the Hoosac School dining hall in the town of Hoosick.
Firefighters from multiple departments fought the fire — which was called in a few minutes before midnight on Dec. 23 — for several hours in near zero temperatures and high wind. Three firefighters suffered smoke inhalation.
The clubhouse, at 73 Richmond Ave., is at the crest of a hill on the golf course that rises up from Main Street in the village. Jerome purchased the golf course four years ago.