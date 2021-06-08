Above: Flow artist Emma Page hula hoops with over a dozen hoops as music by Moose Jr. plays during the free family event held at Merchants Park in Bennington on Tuesday evening. Right: Alana Burg dances and hula hoops to the sounds of Moose Jr.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER — BENNINGTON BANNER Six year old June Cooper tries some tricks with a hula hoop while dancing to the sounds of Moose Jr. during the free family event at Merchants Park in Bennington on Tuesday evening.
photos by
CAROLINE BONNIVIER
CAROLINE BONNIVIER — BENNINGTON BANNER Six year old Alana Burg dances and hula hoops to the sounds of Moose Jr. during the free family event at Merchants Park in Bennington on Tuesday evening.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER — BENNINGTON BANNER Flow artist Emma Page gets help building a hula hoop house during the free family event at Merchant's Park in Bennington on Tuesday evening.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER — BENNINGTON BANNER Flow artist Emma Page helps kids hula hoop with dozens of hoops at once during the free family event at Merchant's Park in Bennington on Tuesday evening.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER — BENNINGTON BANNER Flow artist Emma Page hula hoops and dances with the kids during the free family event at Merchant's Park in Bennington on Tuesday evening.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER — BENNINGTON BANNER Brian DeAngelo plays the djembe with Moose Jr. on the Thomson Family Stage during the free family event in Bennington on Tuesday evening.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER — BENNINGTON BANNER Young girls play with a bunch of hula hoops as musical group Moose Jr. plays on the Thomson Family Stage in Bennington on Tuesday evening.