BENNINGTON — The Bennington Elks lodge held a Flag Day ceremony on Sunday at the lodge on Washington Avenue.
“It has been a challenging year of seclusion due to the pandemic, but restrictions are beginning to lift, and it is time to celebrate again,” Alma Jane Hart, past exalted ruler of the lodge and chair of the Flag Day celebration, said in announcing the afternoon event.
“We would like to take this day, Flag Day, to honor and recognize our veterans that have come home to us and sacrificed so much for our country. We will honor our Country’s Flag, celebrate the anniversary of its birth, and show respect and honor to the country we hold dear,” Hart said.
A picnic lunch was offered after the ceremony.
Flag Day, also called National Flag Day, is observed on June 14. The holiday commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag. In 1916 President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as the official date for Flag Day, and in 1949 the U.S. Congress permanently established the date as National Flag Day.
All Americans are encouraged to fly U.S. flags during the week.