BENNINGTON — History in all its shining red and gold glory — in this case a 1924 American LaFrance firetruck — is on display at the Bennington Fire Department on River Street.
“This one, it’s kind of special,” said Daniel Strohl, of Hemmings Motor News, which loaned the historic truck to the Fire Department. “It was the first motorized firetruck in Bennington.”
On Friday morning, All-Service Citgo’s flatbed (volunteering for the project) carried the truck to its new home at the firehouse, where visitors can get an up-close view.
Strohl said the vehicle cost $10,750 when it was purchased new, making it a very expensive investment — American LaFrance (now owned by Daimler Truck North America) was known for making high-end fire engines and other emergency vehicles.
Although the firetruck appears to be in mint condition, it has a cracked cylinder block and does not run. And finding a mechanic to repair a 1924 fire truck isn’t an easy assignment.
For now, the truck will be on display in front of the fire station at 130 River St. But Strohl said the department hopes to get the truck running, and featured in parades.
It’s unclear how long Hemmings has been home to the Bennington firetruck, although Strohl said at least 20 years. Most recently it was kept in the basement, in an area called the Sibley Shop, which had been open to the public prior to the pandemic. Strohl said Hemmings is hoping to reopen the shop to the public and looking at other ways to ensure the valuable and historic vehicles are available for viewing.
Moving the American LaFrance truck to the Fire Department seemed the best solution for that vehicle.
“The Fire Department was a no-brainer,” he said. “We wanted it to stay in town, because it is so important to Bennington.”
Fire Chief Jim Wright, Deputy Chief Jeff Santarcangelo and Assistant Chief Nathan Berres issued a joint statement, saying the department was “appreciative and honored to become stewards” of the historic truck.
“There are firetruck collectors all over the country. We thought about talking to one of them about it,” Strohl said. But given the significance of the vehicle to the town, that wasn’t a serious option. “We’re obviously so happy it’s here in Bennington.”