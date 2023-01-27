Charlie Becker, left, was honored by friends and colleagues for his 75 years of service to the Shaftsbury Fire Department, as Mike Taylor, Assistant Fire Chief, presents him with a cake on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Charlie Becker, right, is honored by friends and colleagues for his 75 years of service to the Shaftsbury Fire Department. Joe Vadakin, Fire Chief, left, shares milestones and memories of Charlie's years of service. Becker's friends also shared various memories. One of the favorite stories was of Charlie's favorite "circus trick," which involved him riding a bicycle forward while sitting on it backwards.
Charlie Becker, left, was honored by friends and colleagues for his 75 years of service to the Shaftsbury Fire Department, as Mike Taylor, Assistant Fire Chief, presents him with a cake on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
PHOTOS BY Stewart Cairns — Vermont News & Media
Charlie Becker, right, is honored by friends and colleagues for his 75 years of service to the Shaftsbury Fire Department. Joe Vadakin, Fire Chief, left, shares milestones and memories of Charlie's years of service. Becker's friends also shared various memories. One of the favorite stories was of Charlie's favorite "circus trick," which involved him riding a bicycle forward while sitting on it backwards.