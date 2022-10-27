BENNINGTON — The sister of Ulysses Ivy wanted to set the record straight about her brother.
“My brother was a good man,” said Ulysa Ivey in a phone call with the Banner from her home in South Carolina. “He had five daughters who he loved with all his heart. He was my baby.”
Ivey, 39, of Bennington, was killed Wednesday evening on Route 9 after allegedly being shot twice by an ex-con named Elliot Russell. Police released a statement early Thursday morning describing the incident and naming both the victim and the alleged suspect, who was arrested in New York on Thursday.
Russell, 46, has a violent past here in Vermont. He was recently released from prison after serving years in jail for attempted murder in Bennington in 2007.
"That man who shot my brother was a 'good friend’ of his,” Uylsa said. “Now, I've read the articles and stuff, but it’s not there. I know he was supposedly a good friend of his. They were good friends. That guy, Russell, he was just talking to my other younger brother the other day, speaking highly of him. That story needs to be set straight.
"I think that homeboy tried to play my brother," she said. "I think he tried to rob my brother. And I've met that guy before. He’s a real shyster.”
When asked to describe her brother, older sister Ulysa didn’t hesitate.
“We were in foster care for years,” she said. “I basically raised him, made sure that we all kept in touch to each other. There were 16 of us, all together.
"Ulysses was named after me,” she said with a sad laugh. “That's my baby right there. My brother grew up without a father to become the man that he's become at the end of the day. It's amazing. He was an amazing father. It was all about the family. He had five girls. He loved those girls. He’s been helping take care of his baby’s momma. She just found out she’s battling pancreatic cancer. He’s been there for her.
“I tell people straight up, even at 42 years old, I tell them listen, I don't have friends. Being in the foster care system and all of that stuff, and as many siblings as I've had, that's a posse in itself, all of us. Those are my friends.
“My brother was trying to do it right. He wasn’t perfect, but he was trying to live his life right. He worked a good job at AT&T. He was all about strength and his family," she said. "You have to understand, for our family to be broken apart at such an early age, for him to have the tenacity and the strength and to become who he was becoming. He was investing, too. He was investing in his kids' future. He was self-taught with a lot of that stuff.
“You know, my brother, no one can replace him. He never thought that he was going to be one of those statistics. Yeah, he smoked weed, and he sold drugs here and there, you know, but he's come a long way. And he leaves behind a lot. I'm still in shock. We're all still in shock. You never know. This is unreal. I want to wake up.
“I need this guy to be caught. No question," she said shortly before police announced Russell's arrest. "My sister called me at 5 this morning to tell me he (Ivy) used his last breath and that he was the one that called 911. He called himself. I don't know how true it is, but that's what the story was when all of us siblings were on the phone. He used his last breath to tell police who shot him, the exact name, first and last name. That’s so much what he would do.”
The Banner asked Bennington police if Ivy called 911 and identified his killer, but they would not confirm or deny the story.
The last thing Olysa said before she hung up caused her to pause for a moment before she was able to speak.
“My brother's going to be known for everything that he's been through,” she said. “He’s my baby brother. I’m so proud of him.”