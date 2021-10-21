Vermont News & Media journalists went out over the past month to find out more about our neighbors who live on the fringe, people experiencing homelessness or are underhoused, ending up in one of Southern Vermont's many motels.

These residents often rely on a public safety net that's rife with patches and holes. One of the patches in the net that's arisen in the news lately is emergency housing aid that places at-risk Vermonters into motels, paid for by the state.

One resident's story follows ...

Meet Bonnie, 69, at the Fife and Drum in Bennington

“I was an entertainer, mostly in Southern California. I worked with Sammy Davis Jr., one of three opening acts, but that was a long time ago. I overspend all of the money. It’s been almost two years now without a home, staying with girlfriends, mostly.”

“I was brought here to Vermont by a friend who’d told me about an acquaintance of his who had a small furnished house to rent. Everything seemed fine, but then my friend disappeared, and there was no way to get in touch with the house owner, so I wound up at the hospital, then here at this motel for the last two months. The next time I heard from him, he was asking me for money. I didn’t have enough for my insulin and food, so I told him he probably should forget that."

“I’ve been waiting to get an ID from the Vermont DMV, but I haven’t been well enough, so everything is waiting on that. The plan is to go into Section 8 housing eventually. I’m using the vouchers now, so I have an inside apartment. I’m not sitting in the rain. I have my medicine. If it ended, I have no idea what I’d do, and that’s terrifying. I’m so sorry. (sobbing.) This is very difficult for me. Being here, it’s made me feel like I’m a real human being. Forgive me.”