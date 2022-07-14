BENNINGTON — A Manchester drug dealer and his supplier from Holyoke, Mass., were sentenced recently in federal court for running illegal guns, crack and heroin into Bennington County.
The Vermont Office of the United States Attorney stated Thursday that Daeshawn Jones, 21, of Holyoke, Mass., was sentenced on July 12 by U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss in Burlington to 47 months’ imprisonment. On March 3, Reiss sentenced Alexander Johnson, 25, of Manchester, who had pleaded guilty to selling cocaine base, to 27 months in prison.
Jones previously had pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine base and cocaine. Reiss ordered Jones to serve three-years of supervised release.
In mid-2020, Jones repeatedly traveled from Holyoke to Bennington County to sell drugs for personal financial gain, according to court records and proceedings. Jones stayed at a residence in Manchester, keeping and selling drugs from there.
During this time, Jones also obtained and possessed firearms in connection with his drug sales. He asked others to purchase firearms for him, according to the federal government.
At Jones’ behest in May 2020, another man bought two Glock pistols from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Belmont and gave the guns to Jones. Two days later, one of the guns was recovered in Holyoke. In June 2020, Jones asked the same man to buy two more guns, but the firearms dealer denied the sale.
When Jones was arrested on a federal warrant in January 2021, he had a rifle and heroin in his home.
Several others connected to Jones’ crimes have previously been convicted and sentenced. On Oct. 4, U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III sentenced Caitlin Williams, 27, of Wallingford, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell heroin, cocaine base and cocaine, to time served, which was about 10 months.
On Dec. 22, Chief U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford sentenced Leland Martin, 35, of Shrewsbury, who had pleaded guilty to “straw purchasing” firearms, to a year and one day of imprisonment.
Also, Thomas Rougier Jr., Jones’ co-defendant, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, and crack and is being held while he awaits sentencing.
Jones was represented by Lisa Shelkrot and William Vasiliou. Martin was represented by Robert Katims. Johnson was represented by Kevin Henry. Williams was represented by Robert Behrens. Rougier is represented by Stephanie Greenlees.
Prosecutors were Assistant U.S. Attorneys John J. Boscia and Nicole P. Cate.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the collaboration of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Vermont State Police; Manchester Police Department; Rutland Police Department; Holyoke Police Department, the Easthampton, Mass., Police Department; the Springfield, Mass., Police Department; and the FBI.