BURLINGTON — A Holyoke, Mass. man pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington Friday to felony charges of distribution of fentanyl and heroin in the Bennington area.
John Pena Baez, 18, will remain held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland pending the outcome of his case. He appeared by video for the arraignment.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed with the prosecution that Pena Baez, who is known as “JP,” was both a risk to flee and a danger to the community.
Doyle noted Pena Baez was out on bail from 12 felony heroin and gun charges in Franklin County (Mass.) Superior Court from Sept. 18 when he later reportedly sold the drugs in the Bennington area.
Doyle said a pretrial services report also noted Pena Baez had three earlier drug trafficking offenses when he was 15, 16 and 17 and that they were resolved in juvenile court in Massachusetts on April 1, 2021. Yet five months later, he was facing the 12 counts in superior court, Doyle said.
Assistant Federal Defender Barclay Johnson asked for 90 days to investigate the Bennington case. Doyle set July 7 as the deadline for pretrial motions.
The three-count indictment charges Pena Baez sold heroin and fentanyl on Feb. 22 and sold fentanyl on March 15 and 23.
Bennington Police said the arrest of Pena Baez on the federal indictment was intertwined with a series of drug raids that were carried out on Thursday in town for state charges. At least seven other people were picked up at two residences by Bennington and State police, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI. Six of the seven were arraigned in Bennington Superior Court on Friday. Another will be arraigned at a future date.
If convicted, Pena Baez faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine on each charge.
During the bail arguments, the defense and prosecution battled over whether Pena Baez was captured in a photograph with an AR-15 rifle beside him during one of the reported drug sales. Johnson said the shadows in the photograph made it impossible to see the gun clearly.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John Boscia said the firearm was clear, including the muzzle on a photo that he saw. Boscia said Pena Baez also admitted to Pretrial Services that he smokes marijuana daily and engages in some cocaine use.
Pena Baez was in a car that was stopped by police on Main Street in Bennington on Wednesday, officials said. He was in the front passenger seat and police found a loaded handgun on the floor area, records show.
Boscia also noted Pena Baez had no known employment history, but the teenager had $7,100 in cash, including $200 from a drug sale on April 5 after the indictment was returned.
Pena Baez also had about 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine in his jacket pocket that field-tested positive, court records said.
Boscia said Pena Baez could have lived with his mother in Holyoke after his arrest in Franklin County. Instead, he opted to sell drugs for a profit in Bennington County, Boscia said.