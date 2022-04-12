HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — When Holocaust survivor Ivan Vamos’ mother gave birth to him, the doctor cried while he was being delivered.
When she asked why, the doctor replied, “Who can give birth at a time like this?”
This was the beginning of Vamos’ harrowing life story, which he shared with students in grades nine through 12 at Hoosick Falls Central School during a special assembly Tuesday.
Vamos was born in Budapest in March of 1938, the year Hungary adopted anti-Jewish laws premised on Germany’s Nuremberg Laws. He was just a child when Germany occupied his home country in WWII.
With anti-Semitism on the rise in Hungary, some of Vamos’ distant family were able to leave Europe for the U.S., but his parents were not as fortunate. His father died as part of a slave labor battalion during Hungary’s invasion of Russia in 1941. Vamos told the students that many Jewish men, including his father, were killed by Hungarians as the army retreated from Russia.
Vamos recounted how his mother came to the decision that she and her young son needed to flee their home. Vamos’ grandfather, a high-ranking and decorated veteran of WWI, was repeatedly beaten by low-ranked officers, who accused his grandfather of being a spy, prompting Ilona Vamos to prepare to leave Budapest. She was a photographer and she had been making fake identification documents for other people, but now made new documents and new identities for her son and herself, and they went to a remote village to hide, Vamos said.
Eventually, they were rounded up with others and separated into two categories: those who can work, and those who can’t. Vamos, being only 6 years old, was initially separated from his mother, but she was able to find him and flee. They ran across the street into a crowd of people who had gathered to watch the scene, and guards didn’t try to shoot them in case a member of “the regular population of Budapest” got in the way, Vamos told the Hoosick Falls students.
After their narrow escape, Vamos and his mother hid for about two months in buildings that had been destroyed by bombings, surviving on dried split peas and water from abandoned toilet tanks.
Vamos said that one day, they noticed that the uniformed officers walking down the street looked different. Russia had invaded the city and liberated Budapest from the Nazis. While walking down the street, Vamos and his mother were waved over by a Russian soldier. The soldier asked him his name, and when he said “Ivan,” she told him he had a great name and handed him a piece of bread.
Vamos advised the younger generation to talk to their grandparents and ask them about their lives. He said this is especially important if they have a family member who has survived an important event.
“It’s important that the information gets out … We survived,” Vamos said. “I was lucky and we survived.”