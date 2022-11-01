BENNINGTON — Leah Frank, a member of Bennington Project Independence, recently completed “Holding Together” — an art piece about the division in American politics and culture.
Elements of the piece include a tattered American flag; drawings of citizens, grouped into three rectangles; and three purple hands that unite each isolated group of people.
The purple serves as a unification symbol of red and blue.
The flag, incorporated into her piece, was found in front of the Project Independence building. Frank, a self-proclaimed news junkie, turned the tattered flag into art.
“I don’t want us to make my flag irrelevant. I find it personally frightening to think of the divisions, which is the whole basis of the piece," she said.
Frank has closely followed the January 6 insurrection hearings and drew inspiration for many of the faces from the hearings, as well as from political figures and her own imagination.
“I hope people get the sense that we can hold together. There may be some serious divisions, but it’s possible. As Americans, no matter how tattered we make our flag, no matter how separated we are – we’re still Americans and we can come together through this era.”
“Holding Together” is on view at Bennington Project Independence at 614 Hardwood Hill. The public is invited to visit and view the art piece.
The mission of Project Independence, according to its website, is "to encourage the vitality, health and well-being of older or disabled adults enabling them to continue residing at home, while supporting and providing respite to their families and caregivers."