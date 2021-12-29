BENNINGTON — When Kelley McCarthy came back to her hometown of Bennington in 2000, her mother, Marilyn Mahar, let her know that her best friend — one she’s known since high school — was interested in hiring her.
At first, the recruiting didn’t work. But a few years later, in 2003, that persuasive friend — Kathy Hoisington — won out.
“She talked me into getting my [real estate] license, and I’ve been here ever since,” McCarthy said Wednesday.
If all goes according to plan, McCarthy will soon close on the 489 Main St. building where Hoisington Realty Inc. made its home for decades; Hoisington has moved to Florida, but will still maintain roots in Vermont. A new name has been picked out for the new business: Mahar McCarthy Real Estate.
McCarthy, Hoisington Realty’s principal broker for the past year and a half, is approaching the challenge with a key advantage, in addition to her own experience: Hoisington’s agents are staying with the new company, she said.
“In a busy market, that’s a lot to do, for sure,” she said of the challenge. “But it’s exciting, as well as a little nerve-wracking.”
Nearly 20 years of experience has taught McCarthy that the key to success is forming relationships with clients, and getting to understand what buyers and sellers need.
“The people you work with are great, and I love working with people,” she said. "It’s definitely a process — sometimes you become a psychologist.”
The biggest change during McCarthy's time in the business has been the way online listings have affected the process of building relationships.
“We used to put buyers and sellers in our cars, drive them around and show them what we have,” McCarthy said. “Now the business has changed — they find the houses they want to see (online) and we meet them at the property.
“You’d get to know your client a bit better when they were in your car,” she added. “Now, you need to try and bond with them in that very short time.”
A 1978 graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School, McCarthy attended Regis College in Weston, Mass., earning a degree in math. An avid golfer, McCarthy also enjoys travel, visiting her two sons, David and Brendan, in San Diego.
“I just feel like I have a lot of goodwill from Kathy,” she said of Hoisington. “She’s been in the business for 54 years. I hope to keep that going for her.”