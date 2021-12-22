Kathleen Hoisington and Kelley McCarthy have announced the pending closing of Hoisington Realty Inc. as of Dec. 31, and the opening of Mahar McCarthy Real Estate as of Jan. 1 at the same Main Street location.
Hoisington said the change will end her 54 years with the firm, adding that she "couldn’t be more pleased to pass the business on to Kelley, who has spent her 20-year real estate career at Hoisington Realty and will continue forward under her own name, (Kelley) Mahar McCarthy."
Hoisington said she thanks the clients, professionals and friends who have supported her over the years and said she looks forward to "many years of friendship and goodwill still ahead in Bennington."
She said she is undecided about the future because of family issues, but if she retains her real estate license she will be joining Mahar McCarthy.
Hoisington Realty was established in December 1968 at 489 Main St. Mahar McCarthy has been principal broker of Hoisington Realty for the past year, "and this transition will be seamless as both the staff and location will be the same, as well as the phone numbers," Hoisington said. "Kelley has also purchased the building at 489 Main St. to reaffirm her belief in downtown Bennington."
Hoisington urged residents to "drop in and say hi to Kelley as she begins this exciting venture."