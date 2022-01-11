BENNINGTON — Bennington Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for the driver of a newer-model white SUV that was caught on video Monday afternoon hitting an elderly woman in the Walmart parking lot, knocking her to the ground, then fleeing the scene.
The driver of the white SUV, a middle-aged, heavy-set male, stopped the vehicle after hitting the victim with the front end of the SUV in the parking lot at the Monument Plaza Shopping Center on Northside Drive at about 2:44 p.m.
The suspect then left the vehicle and tried to lift the victim. When he could not lift her, he dropped her back onto the ground, leaving her lying in the cold, and fled the scene.
Bennington Rescue transported the victim to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
The police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Sgt. Joshua Stemp at 802-442-1030, or contact the Bennington Police Department at www.benningtonpolice.com.