BENNINGTON — Most of the historic Vermont Mill former textile complex on Benmont Avenue has been put on the market for $5 million by owner Jon Goodrich.
Contacted Friday, Goodrich said it “seems like a good time” to offer the property for sale, given the recently hot real estate market in the state and locally.
Construction of a mill on the site began during the Civil War from 1863 to 1865 and continued with expansions over the next several decades. The property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988. Speaking before the Bennington Historical Society in 2014, Goodrich traced the history of the factory complex, which had several owners and experienced a number of swings from prosperity to recession, in line with the national and world economy at the time.
The factory complex is referred to by some as the Holden–Leonard mill — the former company that employed hundreds at the facility prior to the Great Depression of the 1930s, when the business went into decline.
Goodrich’s company, Vermont Mill Properties, purchased the mill in 1999.
Goodrich said he is selling about two-thirds of the horseshoe-shaped complex, while retaining the southern wing. The 12.2-acre property includes two separate parcels, he said, one more than 10 acres in size and a smaller piece that is not for sale.
Operated by Goodrich as a mixed-use facility, with office, retail, medical space, manufacturing, and other tenants, Goodrich said the entire structure now has a total of 130 tenants, all but a few them businesses. Among the tenants are a Castleton University nursing program, Revolution Racquet and Fitness Club, Porta-Brace Inc., E-Enable Commuter Service and Joe’s New and Used Furniture.
The complex has undergone renovation work over the years and also hosts a recently activated rooftop community net-meeting solar array, a project of Power Guru LLC, which produces power to benefit commercial and residential project investors.
The property, which is centered at 160 Benmont Ave., is offered through Maple Leaf Realty. Realtor Lilli West said that among the selling points for the mill complex is the fact that the facility is nearly full, with scores of “loyal and local” tenants. She also sees potential for additional income through creation of more housing units in the historic mill, which has hundreds of windows and offers great views of the Bennington area.
In addition, she said, there is frontage along the Walloomsac River and green space that could be utilized to further enhance the site for the tenants.
“Who wouldn’t want to live there?” she said.
West also suggested that a café primarily to serve the many tenants might do well at the mill.
Goodrich has done extensive work, West said, including upgrades to a propane heating system and electrical upgrades, along with work inside and outside the mill structures.
“He has put a lot into it,” she said.