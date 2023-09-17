BENNINGTON — It was more or less historic.
Patrons of the Farm Road Brewing pub at the Four Corners Friday evening might have imagined they’d fallen through a time warp into the 18th century — except for the police siren, that is.
Helping to promote plans for the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bennington, “Ethan Allen,” “Elijah Dewey,” “John Robinson” and other early settlers made a surprise appearance — with Allen leaving in handcuffs, escorted by Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette.
Several historical reenactors put on a flash drama at the pub, with dialogue gleaned from records from the colonial period in Bennington, which led up to the August 1777 Revolutionary War battle.
“Excuse me, I’m looking for the Catamount Tavern. I’ve been away a while!” Robinson (Michael Chapman) said upon entering the pub.
“Catamount Tavern?" the bartender exclaimed. “The Catamount Tavern burned down in March 1871!
And so it went.
DISPUTE WITH ‘YORKERS’
After some animated discussion about the ongoing (in the 1770s, that is) dispute with “Yorkers” who claimed land in the Bennington area settled by Dewey, Robinson and others, the charismatic and flamboyant Ethan Allen (Jim Thatch) made an appearance.
Allen’s Green Mountain Boys had recently helped intimidate sheriff’s deputies from the Albany area, seeking to evict local farmers from their land, which ended in a tense stand-off at the Henry Bridge in July 1771.
And in March 1772, they helped rescue Remember Baker of Arlington, a Green Mountain Boy who was arrested by a Yorker posse after a dramatic struggle, which included jumping out an upper story window, and was being hauled to Albany.
250th ANNIVERSARIES
Both those events were previously dramatized by reenactors as part of the buildup to the 2027 anniversary of the famous battle — just one of multiple historic events in Vermont and neighboring states to be celebrated throughout the period.
Jonah Spivak, who portrayed Dewey on Friday, is a member of the Vermont 250th Anniversary Commission, which is coordinating plans for multiple historic 250th anniversary historic events. He said more pre-battle events are planned as well as the anniversary dates come up.
Other than the famous 1777 Bennington battle, those include related battles at Hubbardton and at Saratoga that year; the May 1775 capture of Fort Ticonderoga in New York by colonial troops led by Allen and Benedict Arnold; naval battles with the British on Lake Champlain, the signing of Vermont’s own declaration of independence in January 1777, and other events.
Although Vermont was not yet a state during the revolution, Bennington, the Green Mountain region and upstate New York became the prime focus of a British invasion from Canada in 1777.
With colonial militia streaming in from around New England and New York, the invasion ended in a resounding British defeat that October in Saratoga.
ALLEN LED AWAY
On Friday at the pub, Ethan Allen informed his friends, “Not only are the Yorkers moving onto our lands, they’ve put a bounty on my head. And Seth Warner. And Remember Baker. Twenty pounds! If they think a 20-pound bounty scares us, I’ll put a bounty on their heads … But only 15 pounds; they ain’t worth as much as we be.”
To which the crowd responded, “Huzzah! Hear hear! Indeed!
At that point, a police siren was heard from a cruiser parked outside the pub entrance.
Spivak said the merged-eras moment was inspired by the film, "Monty Python and The Holy Grail,” which ends with medieval knights charging into a climatic battle only to have modern-day British police swoop in and place them under arrest.
“It seems I have a warrant for your arrest from New York,” Doucette told Allen Friday. "Though oddly, it is dated 250 years ago! Nevertheless, turn around please.”
“This will not stand!” The crowd responded as Allen was led outside. “We will rescue you!”
After a pause, “Fannie Allen” (Phyllis Chapman) enters the pub and is told her husband has been arrested.
“Again?! What’s a woman to do with such a man!” she declares. “Finding trouble wherever he goes. Mucking about with such oddly dressed people! Hurrumph! Up to no good! Forgive our 18th-century intrusion ... But I’m warning you, there will be more! To learn more, visit bennington250.org!”