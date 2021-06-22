BENNINGTON — With the Bennington Bookshop moving this week from Main Street into new space at the Four Corners, other changes are waiting in the wings as the first phase of the Putnam Block redevelopment project nears completion.
One change — concerning the landmark South Street Café & Bakery — is guaranteed to disappoint its numerous fans: The café, which operated for 25 years, is not expected to return to its space in the former Hotel Putnam building.
The business, owned by Brian Darr and Maeve Webster, closed in June 2019 during the redevelopment of three historic structures at the intersection, which was expected to take one year but was slowed further by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although no formal announcement of the closure has been made, the Banner received confirmation in early June of the closure in a message through the café’s Facebook page.
RESTAURANT PLANNED
Meanwhile, the operators of the Union Underground eatery in Manchester are expected to fill the former café space, plus additional space at the rear of the building and outdoor seating, with a new restaurant.
The Union Underground, at 4928 Main St. in Manchester, opened in 2018 in the former Factory Point National Bank building, which dates to 1896.
The business was a collaboration of General Manager Erica Lawrence-Dearstyne and co-owners and developers Bill Drunsic and his son, Steve Drunsic.
They could not be reached Monday for comment.
And, according to sources in the business community, discussions are in progress to bring a new coffee shop to a space next to the bookshop in the building at 109 South St., which formerly was home to the Pennysaver Press and long ago served as a courthouse building.
The Bennington Bookshop is expected to reopen in the ground floor of the former courthouse building on June 28.
It was unclear Monday whether there is a perspective tenant considering the current bookstore space at 467 Main St., in the historic Ritchie Building.
PHASE ONE
The $31 million first phase of three-phase Putnam Block project has focused on renovating and restoring the Courthouse building, the former Hotel Putnam, with sits on the corner of South and West Main streets, and the Winslow Building on West Main Street.
Several commercial and residential spaces already have been renovated or are in the finishing stages and are filling with tenants.
Those include individuals leasing housing units; Bennington College, which will have office and some residential space in the Winslow Building; Southwestern Vermont Health Care, which has space for VNA & Hospice offices and an early childhood intervention program, and other commercial tenants, including Great Fields Pet Supply.
Global-Z International has space being readied for the upper floor of the Courthouse building.
The Putnam Block project, covering a four-acre site, is being developed by the Bennington Redevelopment Group, LLC, a consortium of local organizations, businesses and individual investors, including SVHC, the Bank of Bennington, Global-Z and Bennington College.
Funding for phase one has come from a range of historic preservation and job-creation tax credits and grants, sometimes applied for through the town, and private investment.
Phase two, which was paused during the pandemic, was expected to include construction of new commercial structures adjacent to the Winslow Building and further site improvements in the parking and open space areas behind the three historic buildings.
Phase three is envisioned as a range of market rate and affordable housing along Washington Avenue at the western edge of the project site.