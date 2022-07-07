BENNINGTON — A historic Bennington home once part of a larger estate along West Road is for sale for a record $3.2 million.
The figure is substantially above the previous record $1.7 million sale price for a residential Southshire property that was reported last year.
The house at 1086 West Road — including nine bedrooms, sevens baths and eight fireplaces, and encompassing just under 7,000 square feet — is listed by Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, with Chris DeFelice as agent.
She said the house sits on 94.56 acres, and the property also includes a three-vehicle garage, four-bedroom caretaker’s cottage, artist studio and in-ground pool.
HISTORIC ‘GUEST HOUSE’
If that isn’t impressive enough, the house was built in a French Provincial style just after the Civil War in 1866 as a guest house to a main estate residence, called Ben Venue, which according to one reference had 55 rooms.
The main house, which no longer exists, was on a nearby hillside and built for $200,000 in 1864-era dollars by D. Hubbell Conkling, according to 1991 survey of local historic structures.
Conkling died in 1868, but his daughter, Hope, later married James C. Colgate, and the couple resided on the estate during the summers for many years, according to the survey report.
Colgate was a New York City financier and the grandson of the founder of the Colgate Soap Company, which later evolved into Colgate-Palmolive.
MAIN HOUSE BURNS
From 1890 until his death in 1944, Colgate accumulated mostly agricultural property along the West Road corridor leading to New York state and on the west slope of Mount Anthony.
In 1899, Ben Venue was destroyed by fire, but it was rebuilt soon afterward by Colgate. According to the historical description, the mansion was razed in 1958, leaving the guest house, known as Underwood, a gatehouse building and stone walls remaining from the original estate structures.
OWNED BY DIPLOMAT
Underwood was later owned for many years by retired diplomat Ferdinand L. Mayer, who died in 1986 in Bennington at the age of 99.
According to his obituary in The New York Times, Mayer began his career with the State Department began in 1916, when he was assigned to Haiti. He also served in Peking, Tangiers, London, Ottawa, Brussels, Berlin and Lima.
During World War II, he was a member of the Office of Strategic Services, a wartime predecessor to the Central Intelligence Agency, and he retired after the war.
Contacted Thursday, Mayer’s daughter, Lucie McKee, of Bennington, said the house “was a great place to grow up in,” surrounded by beautiful views.
“When I was in my teens, it was nice to be there and have friends come over and be at the pool,” she said.
There was a period, she said, when she would have liked to live on a town street with more friends nearby, but she added, “I think I realize more and more now what a wonderful place that was to live.”
McKee said the property was sold after her father and mother both died in the mid-1980s.
The property has been owned for many years by the Robert Johnson family, who purchased it in 1987, DeFelice said.