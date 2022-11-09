BENNINGTON — A New Hampshire-based redevelopment group that has renovated multiple old factory buildings for mixed uses has acquired the sprawling Vermont Mill complex on Benmont Avenue for $5.75 million.
Chinburg Properties purchased the historic mill, which dates to the Civil War era as a textile factory that manufactured Union Army uniforms, from Jon Goodrich, the owner since 1999.
Realtor Lilli West, the owner of Maple Leaf Realty, said the transaction closed on Wednesday. She said the price included $3.75 million for the main section of the horseshoe-shaped complex and $2 million for the southern wing of the structure.
Chinburg Properties founder Eric Chinburg made clear the firm will leave the mill tenants in place and take some time to consider redevelopment plans, West and Goodrich said this week.
“I’m excited about the new people,” Goodrich said. “We have about 140 tenants, and they are keeping all the tenants; not pushing any leases.
"And they want me to consult for a while, and that’s fine with me because it gives me something to do,” he said with a laugh.
Goodrich said he plans to maintain an office in the sprawling brick complex.
As tenants move out, upgrades will occur.
West added, “If you check out some of the [redevelopment] work they’ve done, it’s beautiful,” including apartments, studio space, restaurants and other retail spaces.
West said she worked on the transaction with Chinburg and his wife, Jennifer, and they are “working closely with Jon Goodrich and myself, making local contacts, connections, and they really like what they see happening in Bennington.”
ATTRACTED TO AREA
West said the Chinburgs were “drawn to the area,” in part because of some of the recent redevelopment work in Bennington.
According to the firm’s website, Chinburg Properties has created housing and commercial space in a number of old mill structures, primarily in the seacoast areas of New Hampshire.
The company also has an in-house property management company, overseeing more than 1,000 apartments in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine, according to the website.
“If you went over there [New Hampshire], you would be even more impressed,” Goodrich said of Chinburg Properties projects he visited.
FULLY LEASED
The Vermont Mill, centered on 160 Benmont Ave., has been operated by Goodrich as a mixed-use facility, with office, retail and professional office space; manufacturing; fitness businesses and other tenants.
He said when placing the property on the market last year that the entire structure had a total of 140 tenants, all but a few them commercial tenants.
Among those were a Castleton University nursing program, Revolution Racquet and Fitness Club, Porta-Brace Inc., E-Enable Commuter Service, and Joe’s New and Used Furniture.
West said there is “no vacancy, which is amazing.”
THE ‘RIGHT BUYER’
“We had several offers, actually, on it,” West said of the mill, “and I think for Jon Goodrich, because it was something he really loved so much, it needed to go to the right person. He put so much into it that he really wanted the right fit to be the right one to take it over.”
One of the redevelopment ideas discussed, she said, would be to create a riverside green space along the Walloomsac River near the mill and explore the potential for pubs, restaurants, riverwalks and housing to create “a nice little community there.”
“We talked about a lot of things with the Chinburgs,” West said, “and they have the money, the resources, the workforce, to really make it something really amazing. But don’t think they plan to do much for the first couple years. They do have a future plan of adding housing.”
LONG HISTORY
Goodrich has done considerable renovation work over the years in the old mill, including heating upgrades and adding a rooftop community net-meeting solar array activated last year. The Guru LLC project produces power to benefit commercial and residential project investors.
The historic structure, often previously referred to as the Holden-Leonard Mill, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
Speaking before the Bennington Historical Society in 2014, Goodrich traced the property history of the factory, which had several owners and experienced a number of fluctuations over the decades.
As the Holden-Leonard Mill, the former company employed hundreds at the facility prior to the Great Depression of the 1930s, when the business went into decline.