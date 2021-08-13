ROCKINGHAM — “Aunt Lydia” was a nickname the soldiers of the First Vermont Brigade used in private to describe their Civil War brigadier general, the “other Grant,” Bellows Falls lawyer and businessman Lewis Addison Grant.
Grant was born in 1828 in Winhall Hollow, Civil War historian Howard Coffin of Montpelier told the 114th Rockingham Meeting House pilgrimage recently.
And Vermont’s Brig. Gen. Grant played key roles in three of the four pivotal Civil War battles in which Vermont played an important part, Coffin said. These were the Battle of the Wilderness, Cedar Creek; breaking the trench lines in Petersburg, Va., a week before the Confederacy surrendered; and Gettysburg.
“Lydia was in command of the Vermont Brigade in three of them, Gettysburg excluded,” he said.
Coffin has written extensively on Vermont’s role in the Civil War, and other aspects of Vermont’s history. He also served as press secretary for the late U.S. Sen. James Jeffords, I-Vt.
Coffin said his research showed that Grant was the youngest of 10 children and went to schools in Townshend until he was 16 or 17, and then attended Chester Academy. He taught school for five years, moved to Boston, came back to Chester and got to know a prominent lawyer, Henry Stoughton. When Stoughton moved his law practice to Bellows Falls, Grant, by then a lawyer, went with him.
They eventually opened Stoughton & Grant, a very politically connected law office, in Bellows Falls, Coffin said. Despite being Democrats, they won many key appointments in the Union Army, controlled by Republicans.
Grant, who was invariably described as “the other Grant” during the war, was “competent but unspectacular,” in Coffin’s assessment.
He had no military experience before the war, and Coffin described him as unpopular, but “easy, quiet and competent.”
Grant had discovered a key vulnerability in the Confederate lines, Coffin said, and the rest of the Union forces exploited it to attack the Confederates. Grant was modest about his strategic discovery, Coffin said.
In one of the last battles of the war in Petersburg, Va., Grant was hit in the head with a ricocheting bullet, and it knocked him out.
The Bellows Falls general didn’t participate in the Gettysburg battle with Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee because of his injury. It was a decisive battle that lead to Lee’s surrender seven days later.
Grant, like many Union soldiers, did not stay in Vermont after the war, Coffin said. He came back to Bellows Falls briefly, then moved to Fort Leavenworth, Kan., and then settled in Des Moines, Iowa. He eventually moved to Minneapolis, although he did return to Vermont for special events commemorating the war. And ever politically connected, from 1890 to 1893, he was the assistant U.S. secretary of war under President Benjamin Harrison, serving under former Vermont Gov. Redfield Proctor.
Coffin said he picked up on Grant’s nickname with his soldiers by reading their letters home, but the nickname “Aunt Lydia” was a puzzle until he was perusing Civil War-era memorabilia at a Quechee antique shop.
There he found a preserved box of “Aunt Lydia’s Carpet and Button Thread,” and to Coffin’s eye, Aunt Lydia and Grant were dead ringers for each other. The soldiers, who were not overly fond of their general, started referring to him as “Lydia,” Coffin said.
“He was not a highly popular commander,” he said.
Soldiers had to do their own sewing during the war, Coffin said.
Coffin told the gathering, which was held Aug. 1, that he had originally prepared his speech on Lewis Addison Grant last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic intervened.
Coffin, who said he gives 50 to 60 talks a year, said the Rockingham talk was one of the first since all public events were suspended last year.
“COVID shut me down,” he said.