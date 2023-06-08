BENNINGTON — Aviators from across the region are invited to touch down in Bennington this Saturday for fun, food and music from noon to 5 p.m. at William H. Morse State Airport. All proceeds will benefit the cadets of the Bennington Composite Squadron - Vermont Civil Air Patrol.
The “fly-in, drive-in” isn’t quite an airshow, but may well serve the same purpose for aviation enthusiasts young and old. Aircraft from abroad will descend upon the town and be on display at the airport, while their pilots and other attendees enjoy the retro theme of the day, throwing it back with classic rock ‘n’ roll music, 50-cent hot dogs and hamburgers, and 50 cents off per gallon of fuel.
“We’re going to have a raffle for gift cards, maple syrup and stuff like that,” said Jamie Hildenbrandt, president of Hildt Aviation, which is hosting the event with Vermont Airport Services.
“We’ve done one a long time ago, before COVID,” he continued. “We’re getting back into it, it’s kind of an experiment. But however many people show up, we’ll feed them. If we have to run back into town for more food, we will.”
Hildenbrandt mentioned his connection to the beneficiaries of the event, the CAP, which he was a member of himself in his teen years. Bennington Composite Squadron’s base of operations is at the same airport at 1563 Walloomsac Road.
“As a kid, I was in awe of airplanes,” he said. The hope is the fly-in will be a draw for more young people to fall in love with aviation.
“Hang out, look at some planes, the kids can talk to the pilots, say ‘Oh, this is cool,’ and maybe they’ll want to be pilots.”
CAP is a federally chartered nonprofit corporation and Air Force auxiliary with over 38,000 adult and 28,000 cadet members nationwide. CAP flies missions ranging from search and rescue and disaster relief to drug interdiction and supporting ROTC and JROTC pilot training.
The cadets, aged 12 to 18, explore careers in the aviation field and learn relevant skills while gaining confidence, leadership ability and discipline while being introduced to the beginnings of military culture.
“Community partners like Hildt Aviation are providing terrific support for this group of young people,” said Capt. Hal Friday, deputy commander for cadets of the Bennington Composite Squadron. “These kinds of events enable us to execute our important missions in emergency services, aerospace education and youth development, and we appreciate the turnout.”
“Jamie Hildenbrand, 1st Lt. Gail Robinson and Capt. Jonathan Mercer should all be commended for getting this done for our cadets,” he later added.
Hildenbrand hopes the event will benefit Bennington as well as the cadets, partnering with Vermont Rental Cars to encourage as much traffic to downtown businesses as possible.
“It’s an entry port for Bennington to have some commerce and it supports a local economy,” he said. “So the pilots can just come in and grab a car. They call ahead and we’ll have a car ready for them. We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for them to land, get in a car and go into town and spend some money.”
Hildenbrand is president of Hildt — the aviation maintenance company at Morse Airport — and the fixed-base operator (FBO) who runs the terminal there. He hopes the event will provide some exposure for the small state airport, as well.
“I’ve spoken to people in town that don’t even know the airport exists,” he said. “Had no idea there’s an airport and they’ve lived here their entire lives.”