MANCHESTER — For years, there have been questions about whether the long-vacant former bowling alley behind the Manchester Shopping Center on Depot Street has a future.
Mother Nature weighed in Monday night.
Strong winds that accompanied a sudden and violent line of thunderstorms brought down one of the exterior walls of the structure, leaving it wide open to the elements.
The owners of the structure and the adjacent shopping center, Crosspoint Associates of Waltham, Mass., said they would have contractors working to secure and stabilize the structure Tuesday.
“Right now we’re trying to assess the structure and figure out what to do to stabilize it,” the firm’s director of development, Kerry McCormack, said Tuesday afternoon.
The town public safety ordinance requires that vacant or abandoned buildings be made secure, or demolished and removed by the owner.
“I just emailed [McCormack] and let him know and asked what’s your plan,” Town Manager John O’Keefe said Tuesday afternoon. “He said they’d be evaluating it tonight and tomorrow … we have to wait until they figure that out.”
In February of 2018, a fire at the long-vacant building raised concerns that another fire could threaten the lives of anyone trespassing, as well as first responders. In the days that followed, the town informed Crosspoint that it needed to either secure or demolish the building to comply with the ordinance. Crosspoint chose to retain and secure it.
The recent storm produced gusts of up to 64 mph at William Morse Airport in Bennington. Trees were reported downed across roads and, in one case in Manchester, atop an unoccupied parked car.
The Manchester Fire Department responded to eight calls within 61 minutes on Monday night, Chief Chris Towslee said. In most cases, the department responded with its brush trucks and chainsaws to clear fallen limbs out of the way. On calls involving wires, “There’s really nothing you can do until [Green Mountain Power] gets there,” he said.
“We had a very good turnout of personnel,” Towslee said of the volunteer department’s response. “We were pretty fortunate that nothing major happened.”
A tree falling on wires on East Arlington Road knocked out power for most of Arlington and portions of Sunderland and Sandgate, Arlington town administrator Nick Zaiac said.
“We’re counting ourselves lucky after an event like that," Zaiac said. “We did have a couple roads temporarily closed, for not much for more than an hour.”
Paul Walker, the senior meteorologist for AccuWeather, said the storm happened when a cold front moved in behind cool, stable, cloudy conditions. That stirred up the atmosphere, and sudden thunderstorms were able to develop, Walker said.